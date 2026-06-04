How Odisha Police Used Tech To Bust Chain Snatching Gang

Odisha Police have successfully dismantled a notorious gold chain snatching racket in Khurda district, leveraging their advanced face recognition system to identify and apprehend six key members, leading to significant recoveries.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha Police busted a chain snatching racket, arresting six members primarily operating in Khurda district.

The arrests were initiated after two suspects were identified during a vehicle check using the Odisha Police's face recognition system.

The gang confessed to multiple gold-chain snatching incidents and revealed the sale of stolen ornaments.

Police seized 135 gm of gold, Rs 8.8 lakh in cash, six mobile phones, and a car from the accused.

One arrested individual has 27 prior cases, highlighting the organised nature of the criminal activity.

The Odisha Police have busted a chain snatching racket and arrested six members of the gang, operating mostly in Khurda district, police said on Thursday.

Police nabbed two of the accused persons during a vehicle checking drive on Wednesday night. When the faces of the accused persons, who were travelling in a car, were scanned by the face recognition system developed by Odisha Police, it flagged their criminal history, Khurda Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said.

Odisha Police Use Face Recognition To Nab Gang

While questioning them, the two persons disclosed that they had committed several gold-chain snatching incidents in different areas of the district. They further stated that the stolen gold ornaments had been sold to another man, who subsequently sold those to three other persons, he said.

So far, six persons been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime. One of them is an accused in 27 cases, while a case is pending against another person, the SP said.

The police have seized the car, 135 gm of gold, Rs 8.8 lakh in cash and six mobile phones from the possession of the accused persons, he added.