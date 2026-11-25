Odisha cyber police have apprehended three individuals in New Delhi linked to a sophisticated online investment fraud that swindled a retired private sector employee out of Rs 29.54 lakh with promises of lucrative returns.

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Key Points Odisha cyber police arrested three individuals from New Delhi for their alleged involvement in an online investment fraud.

A 59-year-old retired employee was cheated of Rs 29.54 lakh after being promised high returns from an online investment scheme.

The victim initially invested Rs 9.54 lakh and was later lured to invest another Rs 15 lakh for a 'golden card membership' with promises of unrestricted withdrawals.

After receiving the money, the fraudsters stopped responding and neither returned the investment nor paid the promised profit.

Investigations revealed that three other complaints from Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana were linked to the same bank account used by the absconding accused.

Odisha cyber police has arrested three persons from New Delhi for their alleged involvement in an online investment fraud in which a retired private sector employee was cheated of Rs 29.54 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Modus Operandi Of The Fraud

The arrested accused have been identified as Md Naushad Ali alias Abinash Mishra (35), Mayank (20) and Harish Kumar (19), all residents of West Delhi, police said.

According to police, the 59-year-old victim had lodged a complaint at Lingaraj police station here, alleging that cyber fraudsters cheated him of Rs 29.54 lakh on the promise of high returns from an online investment scheme.

The complainant came in contact with the fraudsters through social media platforms.

They gained his confidence by promising assured high returns and double benefits, a police officer said.

Between April 23 and 28, the complainant invested Rs 9.54 lakh through an online trading platform.

He was subsequently lured with a bonus of USD 15,000 and told to invest another Rs 15 lakh to obtain golden card membership, which would allow unrestricted withdrawals.

He broke his fixed deposit and transferred Rs 20 lakh to the bank account of another accused, who is currently absconding, the officer said.

Investigation And Further Links

After receiving the money, the fraudsters stopped responding and neither returned the investment nor paid the promised profit of Rs 25 lakh, police said.

During the investigation, police arrested the three accused, while efforts were underway to apprehend the absconding account holder.

Three other complaints from Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana were also found to be linked to the same bank account belonging to the absconding accused, the officer said.