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How Odisha Police Nabbed Six Robbers In Hours

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 11, 2026 21:45 IST

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Odisha Police demonstrated remarkable efficiency by arresting six suspects within hours of a gunpoint robbery in Sundargarh, recovering Rs 1.10 lakh and other stolen items, highlighting effective law enforcement in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Odisha Police arrested six individuals for a gunpoint robbery in Sundargarh district.
  • The accused allegedly looted Rs 1.10 lakh from a dispensary-cum-residence.
  • Police used CCTV footage, technical evidence, and ground intelligence for swift apprehension.
  • All looted property, including cash, motorcycles, and mobile phones, was recovered.
  • Further investigation is ongoing to verify the criminal antecedents of the arrested suspects.

Odisha Police has arrested six persons within hours of allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint in Sundargarh district, police said on Thursday. The accused had allegedly looted Rs 1.10 lakh in cash from the victim's premises, a dispensary-cum-residence, under Dharuadihi police station limits on Wednesday night.

Swift Police Action Leads To Arrests

According to police, the victim raised an alarm after the robbery, prompting locals to rush to the spot. However, the accused managed to escape through a rooftop staircase before they could be apprehended. Soon after receiving information about the robbery, police set up checkpoints as two teams were formed at the instruction of SP Sundargarh Amrit Pal Kaur to track the robbers. All possible escape routes were kept under surveillance. Using CCTV footage, technical evidence and ground intelligence, police successfully traced and apprehended all six accused while they were allegedly attempting to escape through the Kinjirma forest area, a police officer said.

 

The arrested persons are Prasanta Kisan (28), Sanjiv Oram (26), Anil Oram (20), Prakash Suna (26), Suraj Oram (21) and Leda Munda alias Pintu (29). The accused belong to Rengali, Burla and Sambalpur areas, he said. Kaur said further investigation is underway to verify the criminal antecedents of the accused and ascertain their involvement in other similar offences. Police have recovered the entire looted property, along with three motorcycles used in the crime and five mobile phones, she informed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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