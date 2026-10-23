Massive Gambling Crackdown Ahead Of Kumar Purnima

Odisha Police launched a significant crackdown on illegal gambling ahead of the Kumar Purnima festival, arresting 470 individuals and seizing over Rs 12.65 lakh across Ganjam and Berhampur districts.

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Key Points Odisha Police arrested 470 people for gambling ahead of Kumar Purnima.

Around Rs 12.65 lakh was seized during crackdowns on Wednesday night and Thursday.

The arrests occurred in Ganjam and Berhampur police districts.

All accused have been booked under the Orissa Prevention of Gambling Act.

Gambling traditionally increases in Ganjam district leading up to Kumar Purnima and continues until Diwali.

Odisha Police has arrested 470 people for gambling and seized around Rs 12.65 lakh during a crackdown in Ganjam and Berhampur police districts ahead of Kumar Purnima, a festival celebrated by youths, police said on Friday.

Police Action Against Illegal Gambling

On Wednesday night, police arrested 167 people and seized more than Rs 5.56 lakh in connection with 32 gambling cases registered in the two police districts.

On Thursday, 250 people were arrested, and Rs 7.09 lakh was seized in Ganjam police district, while Berhampur Police busted 10 gambling dens and arrested 53 people.

All the accused have been booked under the Orissa Prevention of Gambling Act, police said.

Gambling traditionally takes place in several parts of Ganjam district in the period leading up to Kumar Purnima, which falls five days after Dussehra.

This year, Kumar Purnima will be celebrated on October 25.

The practice is prevalent in several villages, where people gather at night to gamble as part of the festivities. In some places, the activity continues until Diwali.

Police said the crackdown would continue for the next few days.

"We have advised people not to indulge in activities that violate the law," Ganjam SP Harish BC said.

"We have already instructed police stations to crack down on gambling dens and arrest those involved in this illegal practice," Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said.