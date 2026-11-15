Odisha on alert as third cyclone in three weeks brews over Bay of Bengal

As a depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies, the Odisha government has placed southern and coastal districts on high alert, implementing comprehensive preparedness measures to mitigate the impact of a potential third cyclone in three weeks.

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Key Points Odisha government has alerted districts, particularly southern and coastal regions, to prepare for a possible third cyclone in three weeks over the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a depression over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm on November 17.

Precautionary measures include 24-hour control rooms, readiness of NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Services, and public awareness campaigns in southern Odisha districts.

Ganjam District Collector has cancelled official leave, advised farmers to harvest crops before expected rainfall on November 18 and 19, and prepared for potential evacuations to cyclone shelters.

Fishermen are advised to return to shore by November 16, and departments are coordinating to ensure the safety of pregnant women and livestock.

The Odisha government has alerted all districts, particularly those in the southern and coastal regions, to remain prepared to deal with any adverse weather conditions as a possible third cyclone in three weeks brews over the Bay of Bengal, a minister said on Sunday.

Odisha Prepares For Potential Third Cyclone

The precautionary measures are being taken as Cyclone Arnab wreaked havoc in the southern districts in October and Cyclone Murasu triggered rainfall in the region earlier this month, disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said.

The India meteorological department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, said a well-marked low pressure has "intensified into a depression" over the Bay of Bengal and moved nearly northwards with the speed of 10 kmph in three hours till 8.30 am.

The system lay centred 1,130 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on November 16 and into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17," the weather office said.

The system is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent two days, the IMD said.

IMD Forecasts Intensification Over Bay of Bengal

"Though the IMD has not forecast the landfall of the impending cyclone so far, we have put districts on alert keeping in view of the experience," Pujari said.

A 24-hour control room will remain operational in all districts, while NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services and Emergency personnel will be kept ready for rescue and evacuation operations, an official said.

In view of the IMD forecast, the southern Odisha districts have already launched a campaign to make people aware of the possible cyclone.

The region was severely affected by devastating floods during Cyclone Arnab that made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on October 28.

State-Wide Preparedness And Awareness Campaigns

Ganjam district collector V Keerthi Vasan chaired a meeting with officers on Saturday and directed them to remain alert and discharge their respective responsibilities with utmost urgency, considering the possible impact of the impending cyclone.

"Drawing lessons from the impact of Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods, he instructed all departments to remain prepared to tackle the eventuality," a district official said.

The district collector has cancelled leave for officials on Saturday and Sunday so that precautionary measures are taken without any delay, he said.

Farmers were advised to harvest crops before the expected rainfall on November 18 and 19.

Ganjam District Takes Proactive Measures

"If required, people will be taken to safe locations and cyclone shelters. Field-level officers have been directed to immediately inspect the availability of essential facilities such as drinking water, food, lighting and toilets at all cyclone shelters," the official said.

The administration has also advised fishermen to return to shore by November 16.

The fisheries department has been asked to ensure that no one is allowed to venture into the sea thereafter.

Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been directed to coordinate with elected panchayat representatives, self-help groups and locals to ensure effective public awareness.

The Ganjam district collector emphasised achieving the target of zero casualties and ensuring the safety of livestock.

The district-level health and social welfare department will coordinate to ensure that pregnant women are taken to safe locations in advance, while the animal resources development department has been asked to take necessary measures for the safe accommodation of livestock.