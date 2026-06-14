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Home  » News » Son Hacks Mother To Death In Odisha Over Black Magic Fears

Son Hacks Mother To Death In Odisha Over Black Magic Fears

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 14, 2026 19:18 IST

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In a shocking incident from Odisha, a 25-year-old man has been detained for allegedly murdering his mother with an axe, reportedly driven by suspicions of black magic and his own mental health issues.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his 55-year-old mother in Bhadrak, Odisha.
  • The accused suspected his mother of practising black magic, according to police.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the accused was mentally disturbed.
  • Police have detained the son and are conducting a thorough investigation into the motive.

A 25-year-old man allegedly hacked his mother to death with an axe in Odisha's Bhadrak district, suspecting her of practising black magic, police said Sunday.

The incident took place at Jirina village under the Bant police station limits on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Mamata Sahu (55).

 

According to preliminary investigation, the accused was mentally disturbed and suspected his mother of performing black magic, a police officer said.

The accused has been detained. "We are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the exact motive behind the killing," the officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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