Odisha Youth Held For Allegedly Killing Uncle With Spear

A 22-year-old youth was arrested in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday for allegedly murdering his 65-year-old maternal uncle with a spear during a family dispute, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic altercations.

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Key Points A youth was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his 65-year-old maternal uncle in Kendrapara, Odisha.

The incident occurred on Thursday night following a family altercation after the accused returned home drunk.

The accused, Karuna Das, allegedly attacked his uncle, Giridhari Das, with a spear after the uncle intervened in a dispute with his mother.

Police seized the bloodstained spear from the spot and the accused confessed to the attack during interrogation.

The accused has been booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and produced before a court on Friday.

A youth was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his 65-year-old maternal uncle with a spear following a family altercation in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

Details Of The Incident

The incident took place at Mahasahani village within Aul police station limits in the district on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Giridhari Das, police said.

The accused, Karuna Das (22), allegedly returned home drunk, after which his mother reprimanded him.

He reportedly abused and attempted to assault her, prompting Das to intervene.

Enraged by the intervention, Karuna allegedly attacked his uncle with a spear, inflicting grievous injuries to his chest, according to police.

Villagers rushed the victim to Aul Community Health Centre, where a doctor declared him dead.

Police seized the bloodstained spear from the spot.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to attacking his uncle in a fit of rage, Aul police station IIC Antrajami Srichandan said.

The accused has been booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and produced before a court on Friday.