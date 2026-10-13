Odisha Court Hands Life Sentence To Man For Raping Minor Daughter

A court in Odisha's Keonjhar district has delivered a life sentence to a man for the heinous crime of raping his four-year-old daughter, highlighting the stringent application of the POCSO Act in protecting child victims.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A court in Keonjhar, Odisha, on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment.

The 29-year-old man was convicted of raping his four-year-old daughter last year.

The incident occurred in February 2025 when the victim's mother was not home.

Police registered a case under the BNS and POCSO Act following the mother's complaint.

The court also ordered Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance for the minor victim.

A court in Odisha's Keonjhar district on Tuesday sent a man to life imprisonment for raping his four-year-old daughter last year.

Justice For Child Victim

Police said the 29-year-old man raped his daughter in February 2025 when nobody else was at home. The girl's mother lodged a police complaint upon seeing her daughter in a critical state after returning home, they said.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under the BNS and POCSO Act, and arrested the accused.

On Tuesday, Judge Monalisa Mohanty sentenced the man to life imprisonment based on the testimonies of eight witnesses, Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay Paikaray said.

The court also ordered that Rs 10 lakh be paid as financial assistance to the minor.