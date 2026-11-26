A fast-track court in Odisha's Kendrapara district has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing Jayaram Malik to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for a 2013 rape, underscoring the state's commitment to justice for victims.

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Key Points A fast-track court in Kendrapara, Odisha, on Thursday sentenced Jayaram Malik to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for a 2013 rape case.

The convict, Jayaram Malik, was also fined Rs 10,000, with an additional year of imprisonment if he fails to pay.

The court directed the Odisha State Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the victim.

Malik had trespassed into the victim's house on the night of December 2, 2013, and raped her.

The conviction was based on the examination of 14 witnesses and medical evidence presented in court.

A fast-track court in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Thursday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 25-year-old married woman in 2013.

Court's Verdict And Compensation

Tribikram Keshari Chinhara, Additional Sessions Judge of the court, also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Jayaram Malik of Patalipanka village in the district.

He will undergo an additional year of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The court also directed the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) to pay Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the victim, said prosecution counsel Samar Keshari Mohapatra.

Malik, 47, had trespassed into the woman's house on the night of December 2, 2013, when she was alone, and raped her.

The court convicted Malik after examining 14 witnesses and considering medical evidence, Mohapatra said.