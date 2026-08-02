Odisha man cuts off tongue outside Kali temple; critical

Discover the shocking incident in Odisha's Ganjam district where a man allegedly severed his own tongue outside a temple, with police investigating a potential family dispute.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man allegedly cut off his tongue with a knife outside a Kali temple in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The incident occurred in Hansatuli village, within Beguniapada police station limits.

Police suspect a family dispute as the possible reason for the drastic act, following a quarrel the previous night.

The victim, Kiran Patra, is a 36-year-old labourer who recently returned from abroad and is now in stable condition.

Authorities have not registered any case in connection with the incident.

A man allegedly cut off his tongue with a knife outside a temple in Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday morning, the police said.

The incident took place outside a Kali temple at Hansatuli village within Beguniapada police station limits.

Investigation Into The Incident

The victim, identified as Kiran Patra (36) and a father of two children, works as a labourer abroad and returned to the village recently, they said.

Local people who visited the temple early this morning found him lying in a pool of blood near the shrine's gate in a critical condition and informed his family and police.

Though the exact reason is unknown, the police suspect he might have taken the step due to a family dispute.

He was initially taken to Khallikote community health centre and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, a police officer said.

According to Beguniapada police station inspector-in-charge Bhagaban Pujari, Patra's condition was stated to be stable.

Locals said the couple quarrelled the previous night and Patra's drastic move could be connected to it, police said. Police did not register any case in this connection.