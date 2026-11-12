Odisha Vigilance Nabs Revenue Assistant In Rs 3 Crore Embezzlement Case

The Odisha Vigilance Department has arrested a senior revenue assistant in Kendrapara for allegedly embezzling over Rs 3 crore in government funds by manipulating the HRMS portal for fraudulent salary and pension claims.

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Key Points A senior revenue assistant was arrested on Thursday by the Odisha Vigilance Department in Kendrapara.

The arrest is linked to the alleged embezzlement of over Rs 3 crore in government funds.

The misappropriated funds were designated for salary and pension payments.

The accused allegedly manipulated the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal to generate fraudulent claims.

He was apprehended in Angul after absconding since the fraud was discovered.

The Odisha Vigilance Department on Thursday arrested a senior revenue assistant in Kendrapara district for allegedly embezzling over Rs 3 crore in government funds meant for salary and pension payments.

The accused, who had been absconding since the alleged fraud came to light, was arrested from Angul, officials said.

He "misappropriated Rs 3,03,65,843 during his postings at Rajkanika and Derabish blocks, where he was in charge of processing salaries, arrears and pension payments", according to an official release.

The accused allegedly manipulated the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal to raise fraudulent claims for salaries, arrears, gratuity, leave encashment and pension in the names of retired and deceased employees, it said.

He has been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the release added.