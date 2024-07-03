Odisha law prof murders father in front of mother over financial dispute

In a shocking incident, Anirudha Choudhury (38), an assistant professor at a private law college in Bhubaneswar, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father on Wednesday, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The victim, identified as Sunil Choudhury, a retired officer of central public sector undertaking Nalco, was fatally stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach with a knife, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said.

Anirudh had been residing with his parents in an apartment in Kalarahanga area under Mancheswar police station in Bhubaneswar following a dispute with his wife.

The tragic incident unfolded in the morning in front of his mother, Sunita, the police added.

Upon receiving information, a PCR van rushed to the scene around 4:30 am and shifted the severely injured victim to Capital Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, Singh said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that financial disputes may have triggered the fatal confrontation.

Anirudh, reportedly distressed over substantial debts accumulated from various sources, had been embroiled in arguments with his father over financial support.

When Sunil allegedly refused to give money, the situation escalated, resulting in the violent assault, the police added.

Mancheswar police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the crime scene, including the weapon used in the crime and the clothes worn by both the accused and the victim.

The deceased's body has been sent for postmortem examination, while further investigations are underway. Anirudh's mother will also be questioned to gather more details about the incident, police said.