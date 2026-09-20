Odisha Doctor Suspended For Allegedly Aiding Prisoner's Threat Call To Witness

Odisha's Health Department has suspended a Berhampur circle jail doctor for allegedly enabling a murder-accused BJD leader to threaten a witness from prison, sparking a new police investigation into the serious breach of conduct.

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Key Points Dr. Susanta Kumar Panigrahi, a special psychiatrist at Berhampur circle jail, has been suspended by the Odisha government.

The suspension is due to allegations that the doctor facilitated a murder-accused BJD leader, Bikram Kumar Panda, in threatening a witness.

The alleged threat call was made from the doctor's chamber inside the jail using his mobile phone on August 28.

Odisha police have registered a fresh case against the doctor, BJD leader Bikram Kumar Panda, and his aide Madan Mohan Dalai.

Bikram Kumar Panda, previously arrested for the murder of senior advocate Pitabash Panda, was recently released on bail.

The Odisha government has suspended a doctor of Berhampur circle jail for allegedly facilitating a murder-accused's conversation with a witness from prison, officials said on Sunday. Susanta Kumar Panigrahi, deployed as a special psychiatrist at Berhampur circle jail, was suspended with immediate effect, as per an order issued by the state Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday. During the suspension period, Panigrahi's headquarters will be Berhampur City Hospital and he will not leave headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority, the order said.

Investigation Into Alleged Prisoner Threat

The government took this action against the doctor after Odisha police registered a fresh case against BJD leader and former Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda, his close aide Madan Mohan Dalai and the jail doctor, a police officer said. The case was registered for threatening a witness over the phone from prison, in connection with the murder of senior advocate Pitabash Panda, he said.

Bikram and Dalai allegedly threatened the witness on August 28 using the jail doctor's mobile phone from his chamber inside the jail, the police said. Notably, Panda along with 15 others were arrested in November 2025 for their alleged involvement in the murder of senior advocate Pitabash Panda, also an active member of the BJP in October last year. Panda was released from jail on September 1 after the state high court granted him bail.