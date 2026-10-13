School Headmaster Held For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Class 6 Student

Odisha police have arrested a residential school headmaster in Mayurbhanj district under the POCSO Act following allegations of sexual harassment involving a Class 6 girl student.

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Key Points Odisha police arrested a government residential school headmaster in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The headmaster is accused of sexually harassing a Class 6 girl student at an Ashram School on September 25.

The incident was reported to the police on Monday after the victim informed her parents.

The headmaster, Srikrushna Patra, was arrested from Baripada on Monday.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and the POCSO Act.

Odisha police arrested a government residential school headmaster in Mayurbhanj district for alleged sexual harassment of a class-6 girl student of the institution, an officer said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Allegation

The alleged incident took place in a SC & ST Development Department-run Ashram School in Raruan police station area on September 25. However, it was reported to the police on Monday, the police officer said.

According to the police, Srikrushna Patra-the headmaster of Ghagi Ashram School in Sukruli Block-summoned a Class-6 girl student to his office and sexually harassed her.

The victim informed two hostel matrons about the incident, but they allegedly attempted to suppress the matter, the police said.

The headmaster's misconduct was revealed after the victim informed her parents about it over the phone on Monday.

After receiving a written complaint from the victim's father, a case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS and the POCSO Act against the headmaster, and he was arrested from Baripada on Monday, said Anadi Charan Pattayat, inspector in charge of Raruan police station.