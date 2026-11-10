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Odisha Government Sacks Probationary Officer For Alleged Bribery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 10, 2026 12:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Odisha government has taken stringent action by terminating a probationary Odisha Revenue Service officer, Manisha Mishra, following her arrest for allegedly accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe, underscoring its commitment to combating corruption in public service.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • The Odisha government on Tuesday terminated a probationary Odisha Revenue Service officer.
  • Manisha Mishra, a sub-registrar, was arrested on November 7 for allegedly accepting a Rs 7,000 bribe.
  • The termination was based on a Vigilance Department report, citing the act as gross misconduct and detrimental to public interest.
  • Mishra had joined government service in 2024 and was on probation at the time of her arrest.

The Odisha government on Tuesday terminated the services of a probationary Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officer who was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000, according to an official order.

Officer Arrested For Corruption

Manisha Mishra, who was serving as sub-registrar at Baliapal in Balasore district, was arrested on November 7, a day after Vigilance Department sleuths allegedly caught her accepting illegal gratification from a complainant at her office.

 

According to the order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the decision was taken after examining a report submitted by the General Administration (Vigilance) Department and considering the gravity of the charges against her.

"...the department is satisfied that her further continuance in service is highly detrimental to public interest," the order stated.

Mishra joined government service in 2024 and was undergoing probation at the time of her arrest.

The order described the alleged acceptance of illegal gratification as a grave instance of corruption, amounting to gross misconduct and a violation of the Odisha Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1959.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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