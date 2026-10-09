Four Arrested In Odisha For Electrocution Death During Poaching Attempt

Odisha Police have arrested four individuals in Ganjam district following the electrocution death of a man who came into contact with live wires allegedly laid for illegal wildlife poaching.

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Key Points Odisha Police arrested four persons for allegedly laying live wires to hunt wild animals.

A 38-year-old man was electrocuted to death on October 7 after coming into contact with these wires.

The incident occurred at Bhabarada in Polasara police station area, Ganjam district.

Police seized electric wires and bamboo sticks from the accused on Thursday night.

Investigation revealed the wires were specifically laid for hunting wild boars.

The Odisha Police has arrested four persons for allegedly laying live wires for hunting wild animals, which resulted in the death of a man in Ganjam district, officials said on Friday.

Poaching Incident Details

A 38-year-old man was allegedly electrocuted to death on October 7 after coming in contact with the live wires laid by the accused to hunt wild animals at Bhabarada in Polasara police station area, they said.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Kumar Swain, a resident of Bhabarada village.

The accused were apprehended on Thursday night, an officer said.

A bundle of electric wire and a number of bamboo sticks have been seized from their possession, said Sujit Nayak, SDPO of Purushottampur.

"During the investigation, police came to know that the accused persons had laid live wires for hunting animals, particularly wild boars," Nayak said.

Further investigation is underway.