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Odisha Man Held For Wildlife Parts During ED Fraud Raid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 05, 2026 17:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how an Enforcement Directorate raid for financial fraud in Odisha unexpectedly led to the seizure of elephant tusks and deer antlers, resulting in an arrest by the Forest Department.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Odisha Forest Department arrested a man on Thursday for possessing wild animal body parts.
  • Elephant tusks and deer antlers were recovered from his house in Mayurbhanj district.
  • The discovery was made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a raid on Wednesday.
  • The ED raid was part of an investigation into a large-scale financial fraud case of around Rs 122 crore.
  • Seized wildlife articles will be sent to a laboratory for testing.

The Odisha Forest Department has arrested a man after recovering wild animal body parts, including elephant tusks and deer antlers, from his house in Mayurbhanj district, officials said on Thursday.

Wildlife Seizure During Financial Fraud Probe

The house owner, who was arrested, has been identified as Ishwar Bindhani of Bishol village under Kaptipada police station limits, they said.

 

According to the officials, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Bindhani's house on Wednesday while investigating a case involving allegations of large-scale financial fraud of around Rs 122 crore.

During the raid, ED officers found wild animal body parts inside the house. Later, upon receiving the information, Forest Department officers reached the house, seized the wildlife articles and arrested Bindhani, a forest officer said.

"We have seized the wildlife articles, including deer or sambar antlers found during the ED raid. We will send those body parts to a laboratory for testing," said Meherbaan Ali, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Baripada.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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wildlife seizureelephant tusksdeer antlersodisha forest departmentenforcement directorate

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