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Odisha Sees 416 Fire-Related Deaths in Past Three Years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 19, 2026 17:37 IST

Over the last three years, Odisha has tragically seen 416 fire-related deaths, prompting government relief efforts including ex gratia payments and financial aid for victims and property damage.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • 416 people have died in fire accidents in Odisha over the past three financial years.
  • Property worth Rs 27.84 crore and 2,537 houses were damaged in fire incidents.
  • The Odisha government provides Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the families of those who died in fire accidents.
  • Financial assistance is available for injured fire victims and for damage to houses.
  • The State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) provides the financial support for fire accident victims.

Odisha minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday informed the Assembly that 416 people have lost their lives in fire accidents across the state over the last three financial years.

Property worth Rs 27.84 crore and 2,537 houses were damaged in the fire incidents during 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, Pujari said in a written reply to a question by BJD legislator Arun Kumar Sahoo.

 

The revenue and disaster management minister said 192 people died in fire accidents in 2022-23, while 118 and 106 deaths were reported in the subsequent two financial years.

Government Relief Measures for Fire Accident Victims

"In case of death due to fire-related accidents, an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh is being provided to the next of kin of the deceased in accordance with the norms of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF)," he said.

"According to norms, a financial assistance of Rs 16,000 is being provided to injured fire victims who remain under treatment in hospital for more than a week and Rs 5,400 to those who remain under hospital care for less than a week," he added.

In case of complete damage of a house in a fire accident, financial assistance of Rs 1.30 lakh is provided in hilly areas and Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas. Similarly, assistance of Rs 6,500 and Rs 4,000 is provided for damage to pucca and kutcha houses, respectively, Pujari said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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