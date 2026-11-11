Odisha Excise Cracks Down On Contraband With Rs 45 Crore Seizure

Discover how the Odisha Excise Department's recent month-long enforcement drive led to the arrest of thousands and the seizure of Rs 45.57 crore worth of contraband, including ganja and heroin, targeting illegal liquor and narcotics during the festival season.

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Key Points Odisha Excise Department arrested 3,764 individuals during a month-long special enforcement drive.

Contraband worth Rs 45.57 crore, including ganja and heroin, was seized between October 10 and November 10.

The drive targeted illegal manufacture, sale, and transportation of liquor and narcotic substances during the festival season.

Authorities registered 7,826 cases and destroyed over 40.6 lakh bulk litres of wash.

Vigilance and enforcement measures will continue across the state to combat substance abuse.

The Odisha Excise Department arrested 3,764 people and seized contraband, including ganja, worth Rs 45.57 crore during a month-long special enforcement drive across the state, officials said on Wednesday.

Key Outcomes Of The Enforcement Drive

The drive, conducted between October 10 and November 10, was aimed at curbing the illegal manufacture, sale and transportation of liquor and narcotic substances during the festival season, they said.

During the period, the department registered 7,826 cases and seized 3,201 kg of ganja, 6,366 grams of heroin, 150.5 litres of cough syrup, 14,193 kg of mahua flowers, 1,045 litres of duplicate foreign liquor and 4,28,585 bulk litres of illicitly distilled liquor, they added.

Enforcement teams also destroyed more than 40.6 lakh bulk litres of wash and seized 442 vehicles allegedly used in the commission of the offences, officials said.

The department will continue its vigilance and enforcement measures to prevent the circulation of contraband and strengthen the fight against substance abuse across the state, they said.