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Odisha Vigilance Arrests Engineer After Unearthing Crores In Assets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 14:28 IST

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The Odisha Vigilance has arrested a government engineer, Baikuntha Nath Behera, after unearthing assets worth crores, including cash, properties, and gold, in a major crackdown on disproportionate assets in the state.

Key Points

  • Odisha Vigilance arrested Assistant Executive Engineer Baikuntha Nath Behera for possessing disproportionate assets.
  • Assets unearthed include over Rs 2 crore in cash, five multi-storey buildings, 14 high-value plots, and 500 gm of gold jewellery.
  • Multiple lockers linked to Behera and his wife were found during raids, with one still unopened.
  • Behera joined government service in 1999 with a monthly salary of Rs 6,000 and was promoted to assistant executive engineer in 2026.

The Odisha Vigilance on Sunday arrested a government engineer, a day after unearthing assets worth crores of rupees, including more than Rs 2 crore in cash, five multi-storey buildings, 14 high-value plots, 500 gm of gold jewellery and deposits worth over Rs 45 lakh.

Baikuntha Nath Behera, assistant executive engineer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Baliguda in Kandhamal district, has been placed under arrest for possession of disproportionate assets to his known source of income, the Vigilance said in a statement.

 

Odisha Engineer's Disproportionate Assets Case

During raids on properties linked to Behera, the department found at least five lockers in the names of Behera and his wife. One of the lockers has not yet been opened, said a vigilance officer.

According to the Vigilance department, Behera joined government service in 1999 as a junior engineer (civil) at Nabarangpur block with a monthly salary of Rs 6,000. He later served in various positions under the ITDA and other government establishments in Nabarangpur and Udala. He was promoted to the post of assistant engineer in October 2016 and subsequently posted at ITDA, Nabarangpur. In February 2026, he was promoted as assistant executive engineer and posted at ITDA, Baliguda, where he continues to serve.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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