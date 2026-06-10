Mayurbhanj Declared No-Drone Zone For VVIP Visit

Security is being significantly heightened in Rairangpur, Odisha, as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepare for a joint visit to attend the state BJP government's anniversary and launch key development projects.

Key Points Mayurbhanj district administration has declared areas of President Murmu and PM Modi's visit as "no drone zone" for security reasons.

President Murmu will arrive in Rairangpur on June 19, followed by Prime Minister Modi on June 20.

Both leaders are scheduled to attend the second anniversary events of the state's BJP government in Rairangpur, President Murmu's native town.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed authorities to ensure comprehensive security, public facilities, and adequate parking arrangements.

The VVIPs are expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several important development projects for Odisha during their visit.

The Mayurbhanj district administration has declared the places that President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit as "no drone zone and no flying zone" in view of the security measures for the VVIPs, an official order said on Wednesday. Murmu will arrive at Rairangpur town in Mayurbhanj district on June 19, and Modi will reach the town on the next day. Both the leaders will attend the second anniversary events of the state's BJP government to be organised at Rairangpur, the native town of Murmu.

Strict Security Measures Implemented

In a letter to the Superintendent of Police, Mayurbhanj, the collector said, "... as a security measure, during the visit of the President, all the places of visit/function sites/venues are declared as no drone zone/no flying zone. It is requested to install proper display/signage at all the places of visit and function sites to strictly prohibit the use of drone cameras by any media personnel and others near the vicinity of the VVIP during the VVIP programme." "This order should be treated as VVIP urgent, and appropriate action against the defaulters shall be taken," it said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the authorities to ensure security arrangements at the venue, facilities for the general public attending the meeting, and adequate parking arrangements. Earlier in a message to Mayurbhanj SP, the Odisha DGP has said appropriate action should be taken against defaulters. The SP will ensure that no flying zone norms are maintained in letter and spirit, official sources said.

President And PM To Launch Key Projects

The state administration has geared up its preparation for the mega event, as this is the first time that the President and Prime Minister will attend a function together in the state. According to officials, both the President and PM are scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several important projects for Odisha at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district.