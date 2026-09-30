Dance Teacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Dalit Girl In Odisha

A dance teacher in Odisha has been arrested and charged under the POCSO and SC/ST Acts for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old Dalit student and threatening her into silence.

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Key Points A 35-year-old dance teacher in Odisha was arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old Dalit student.

The incident occurred during a Nuakhai festival event in Kendrapara district on September 15.

The teacher reportedly threatened the Class 5 student with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

The victim informed her parents two weeks later, leading to a police complaint by her mother.

The accused confessed to the crime and faces charges under BNS sections, POCSO Act, and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A 35-year-old dance teacher of a government school in Odisha was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old Dalit student and threatening her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about it, police said.

Investigation And Legal Action

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's parents, the girl had gone to perform at an event in Kendrapara district on September 15 on the occasion of the harvest festival Nuakhai when the alleged crime took place.

The teacher allegedly molested the Class 5 girl and threatened to kill her if she disclosed it to anyone, Nikirai police said.

She told her parents about the incident a fortnight later, following which her mother lodged the police complaint.

The accused, who confessed to the crime, was booked under BNS sections, the POCSO Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police added.