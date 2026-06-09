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Odisha Police Arrests Three In Rs 2.78 Crore Cyber Fraud Cases

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 09, 2026 22:41 IST

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The Odisha Police Crime Branch has made significant arrests in New Delhi and Uttarakhand, dismantling two major cyber fraud operations that collectively swindled victims out of Rs 2.78 crore through sophisticated impersonation and investment scams.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Odisha Police Crime Branch arrested three individuals from New Delhi and Uttarakhand in two cyber fraud cases totalling Rs 2.78 crore.
  • One case involved fraudsters impersonating Mumbai cyber crime officers, cheating a Bhubaneswar resident of Rs 1.38 crore by threatening him with an Aadhaar-linked money laundering case.
  • Another case led to an arrest in a Rs 1.4 crore investment fraud where victims were promised high returns from share market investments.
  • Previous arrests in these cases include a woman and her son from Ghaziabad and 15 other individuals from various states.

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police has arrested three persons from New Delhi and Uttarakhand for their alleged involvement in two cases of cyber fraud involving a total of Rs 2.78 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

Unravelling Cyber Fraud Schemes

Two persons have been arrested in a case registered on the complaint of a Bhubaneswar resident who was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.38 crore by fraudsters impersonating as Mumbai cyber crime officers, they said. The accused have been identified as Subham Sharma of New Delhi and Amit Kumar of Uttarakhand, officials said, adding that a woman and her son were arrested earlier from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in this case.

 

Police said that the accused told the victim that his Aadhaar number was linked to a money laundering case and threatened him with arrest and imprisonment. Acting under fear, the victim transferred Rs 1.38 crore to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters, they said.

In another case, police arrested one Yasheen Shah from New Delhi in a Rs 1.4 crore investment fraud case. A resident here had complained that fraudsters cheated him of the amount over a period of one and a half months on the false promise of high returns from investments in the share market.

"The complainant transferred the money to multiple accounts as per the fraudsters' instructions. However, when he tried to withdraw the invested money, he realised he had been cheated," said a police officer.

Earlier, 15 people were arrested in the case from different states.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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