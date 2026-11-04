How An Odisha Sub-Inspector Tried To Escape A Bribery Trap

Discover the dramatic details of how an Odisha Police sub-inspector attempted to escape a Vigilance team by jumping into a pond after allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe, leading to his eventual apprehension and the seizure of significant cash.

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Key Points An Odisha Police sub-inspector was caught by a Vigilance team on Wednesday after allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe.

The sub-inspector, Sujit Kumar Mahanta, attempted to evade arrest by jumping into a pond, but Vigilance personnel pursued and apprehended him.

Mahanta was the investigating officer in the case for which he allegedly demanded the bribe.

Searches of his office and properties led to the seizure of Rs 1.55 lakh in cash.

A case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An Odisha Police sub-inspector allegedly jumped into a pond to escape the clutches of a Vigilance team after accepting Rs 10,000 as a bribe, but he was pursued through the water and apprehended, an official said on Wednesday.

Odisha Police Officer Caught In Bribery Sting

Sujit Kumar Mahanta, posted at Mahulpali police station in Sambalpur district, was caught while allegedly accepting the bribe amount from a complainant to settle a case registered against him. Mahanta was the investigating officer in the case, a Vigilance official said.

The sub-inspector had called the complainant to a secluded spot outside the police station. After accepting the money, he fled on spotting the Vigilance team and jumped into a nearby pond when officers pursued him.

The Vigilance personnel also entered the pond and apprehended him, the official said.

During subsequent searches of his office, government quarters and other properties, officials seized Rs 1.55 lakh in cash from his rest room adjoining the police station.

A case has been registered against Mahanta under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, officials said.