Vigilance Unearths Officer's Alleged Disproportionate Assets

Odisha Vigilance conducted raids on Monday against an assistant block education officer in Jajpur district, unearthing significant disproportionate assets including multiple buildings and plots.

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Key Points An assistant block education officer was raided on Monday by the Odisha Vigilance team.

The raids are part of a disproportionate assets case against the officer.

Three multi-storey buildings and 19 high-value plots were unearthed in Bhubaneswar and Ganjam district.

A four-wheeler and other assets were also detected during the ongoing search operation.

Three buildings and 19 high-value plots allegedly belonging to an assistant block education officer were unearthed during raids in connection with a disproportionate assets case on Monday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, an Odisha Vigilance team raided the office and properties of the officer posted in Dharmasala in Jajpur district over allegations that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said.

During searches conducted till 12 pm, three multi-storey buildings and 19 high-value plots in Bhubaneswar and different locations in Ganjam district were found, they added.

A four-wheeler and other assets were also detected, with the search operation still underway, officials said.