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Home  » News » Bhubaneswar Beauty Parlour Rape: Owner, Staff Held

Bhubaneswar Beauty Parlour Rape: Owner, Staff Held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 22:47 IST

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Police in Bhubaneswar have arrested two individuals, including a beauty parlour owner and his staff, in connection with the alleged rape of a woman who was reportedly lured with a promise of employment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a beauty parlour in Bhubaneswar.
  • The accused include the 51-year-old beauty parlour owner and his 52-year-old staff member.
  • The victim lodged a complaint at Khandagiri police station, alleging she was lured with a job offer.
  • A medical examination of the woman has been conducted, and an investigation is currently underway.

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman at a beauty parlour in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, police said.

The beauty parlour owner, 51, and his 52-year-old staff were apprehended after the woman lodged a complaint at Khandagiri police station.

 

The accused "lured" the woman with the promise of employment at the parlour, and allegedly raped her, a police officer said.

Her medical examination has been conducted and an investigation is underway, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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