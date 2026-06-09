Bhubaneswar Beauty Parlour Rape: Owner, Staff Held

Police in Bhubaneswar have arrested two individuals, including a beauty parlour owner and his staff, in connection with the alleged rape of a woman who was reportedly lured with a promise of employment.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a beauty parlour in Bhubaneswar.

The accused include the 51-year-old beauty parlour owner and his 52-year-old staff member.

The victim lodged a complaint at Khandagiri police station, alleging she was lured with a job offer.

A medical examination of the woman has been conducted, and an investigation is currently underway.

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a woman at a beauty parlour in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, police said.

The beauty parlour owner, 51, and his 52-year-old staff were apprehended after the woman lodged a complaint at Khandagiri police station.

The accused "lured" the woman with the promise of employment at the parlour, and allegedly raped her, a police officer said.

Her medical examination has been conducted and an investigation is underway, he said.