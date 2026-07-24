Scientists Edge Closer To First Exomoon Discovery

A groundbreaking study published in Nature reveals observations of a satellite orbiting a brown dwarf, raising the exciting possibility of the first-ever detection of an exomoon beyond our Solar System.

Key Points Observations of a satellite orbiting a brown dwarf suggest the first potential detection of an exomoon.

The newly discovered object, termed an 'exosatellite', is at least as massive as Jupiter and orbits a brown dwarf 30 times Jupiter's mass.

The system, 'CD-35 2722', includes a star about half the Sun's mass, making the exosatellite a "third wheel" in a complex hierarchy.

Scientists face classification challenges due to the unique nature of this system and the lack of clear exomoon definitions.

Radial velocity analysis was used to model the system, indicating the object orbits the brown dwarf in approximately 170 days.

Observations of a satellite orbiting a brown dwarf, which in turn orbits a star, have raised the possibility of the first detection of an exomoon, according to a study. A brown dwarf is a sub-stellar object that bridges the gap between a massive planet and small star.

Researchers said it remains unclear whether the newly discovered satellite, described in a paper in the journal Nature, is an 'exoplanet' -- planet outside the Solar System -- or an 'exomoon', a natural satellite outside the Solar System, as conclusive classification systems for exomoons are lacking. More than 6,000 exoplanets have been discovered, but no exomoon has ever been definitively identified.

Understanding The New Exosatellite

The team, however, calls the newly discovered object an 'exosatellite', at least as massive as Jupiter, while the brown dwarf -- called 'CD-35 2722 B' -- has more than 30 times the mass of Jupiter. All three objects belong to a young system called 'CD-35 2722' -- its star is the biggest object with about half the mass of the Sun.

"The exosatellite is clearly massive enough to be a planet, but it does not orbit a star, though it orbits an object that orbits a star," lead author Kevin Hoy, a student at the European Space Observatory (ESO) in Chile, said. "Being the third wheel in this system makes us want to call it a moon, even if it is nothing like the small, rocky moons we have in our system," Hoy said.

Classification Challenges For Celestial Bodies

The exosatellite or exomoon, is difficult to label, given the differences in this system compared to our own, the researchers said. "This system is somewhat hard to define using Solar System-based words like 'planet' and 'moon'," Hoy said.

In systems with three levels of hierarchy -- a star with an orbiting companion (such as a planet or brown dwarf) and a third object orbiting the companion -- the third object can be called an exosatellite. Exosatellites orbiting an exoplanet can be called exomoons. However, there is uncertainty regarding whether a satellite orbiting a brown dwarf could also be described as an exomoon, the researchers said.

Radial Velocity Analysis Reveals System Properties

They used the method called radial velocity analysis, which reveals the signal of what appears to be at least one orbiting satellite. The authors modelled the properties of the system, which indicates the object with a mass just under that of Jupiter, orbiting the brown dwarf over a period of around 170 days.

"In this work, we present evidence of an exosatellite orbiting the directly imaged brown dwarf companion CD-35 2722 B," the authors wrote. The work demonstrates that radial velocity analysis could allow the conclusive detection of an exomoon in the future, but a clear classification system for exosatellites will be needed, they said.