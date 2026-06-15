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Obscure NCPI flexes numbers after TMC merger

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 16:29 IST

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The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) has dramatically risen to national prominence, claiming to be West Bengal's largest parliamentary bloc after 20 rebel TMC MPs merged with the previously obscure political entity.

TMC merger catapults NCPI to limelight

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The obscure Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) gained national prominence after 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs merged with it.
  • NCPI now claims to be West Bengal's largest parliamentary bloc, holding 20 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, surpassing BJP and TMC.
  • The party's registered address in Howrah is linked to a couple, Uttiya and Shewly Kundu, who run an NGO.
  • A founder member of NCPI, Santanu Dey, expressed support for Prime Minister Modi and a desire for the party to join the NDA.
  • The sudden rise of NCPI, despite its previous electoral losses in local panchayat elections, marks a significant shift in West Bengal's political landscape.

Less than a day after the otherwise obscure Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) shot to national prominence following the merger of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs with the organisation, it took to social media on Monday to claim it was the 'largest parliamentary bloc from West Bengal'.

NCPI's Sudden Emergence And Local Presence

An address of the Tripura-based registered unrecognised party was located in the Sankrail area of Howrah district, with the property being owned by one Uttiya Kundu and his wife, Shewly, who, local residents said, had migrated to the area from Nadia district around eight years ago.

 

A significant contingent of central paramilitary forces was found deployed outside the property since Monday morning.

Claiming West Bengal's Largest Parliamentary Bloc

"With 20 Lok Sabha seats, NCPI emerges as the largest parliamentary force from West Bengal, shaping the state's voice at the national level," the party said in a social media post.

"The numbers speak for themselves. Leadership, representation, and the mandate of the people continue to define the future of West Bengal and India," the post added.

A graphic representation of the division of MPs from West Bengal's total Lok Sabha strength of 42 -- with NCPI currently having 20 Seats, BJP 12 seats, TMC eight and Congress one -- was posted to back that claim.

Behind The Scenes: NCPI's Founders And Operations

The party, in its social media posts, separately welcomed all 20 rebel TMC MPs with an accompanying message that their 'long-term political experience, grassroots contacts and commitment to people would strengthen the party and make it prosperous'.

A graffiti of 'Jago Biswa' was seen prominently splashed across one of the walls of the building, which the party said was its registered address in the state. A wall graffiti stating 'Unorganised Women Workers' Association' was also found displayed on one of its walls.

On the property's main gate, a signage qualified Uttiya Kundu as an 'Editor of a Bengali newspaper, a Maths teacher, an auditor, health consultant, and yoga volunteer'.

The signage went on to qualify Shewly Kundu as an 'advocate at Calcutta high court'.

The couple claimed to be holding 'diploma in land survey', with Shewly calling herself an 'executive for enumeration'.

Local residents said the couple runs an NGO from the property, offering training to workers of self-help groups.

The party had also fielded a handful of candidates in the 2023 panchayat elections in the state, all of whom had lost.

Meanwhile, in North 24 Parganas district, Santanu Dey, who claimed to be one of the NCPI's founder members and the party's national organising secretary, said he was happy at the development.

"This will allow our party to grow and help us to work for the country. We support PM Modi and wish to work as an NDA partner. I will go to Delhi if Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar invites me for talks and we can then address the press together," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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