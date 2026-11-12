Arunachal Pradesh: Nyishi Groups End Blockade After Government Assurances

Nyishi student and youth groups in Arunachal Pradesh have lifted their economic blockade in West Kameng district on Thursday after the state government committed to addressing alleged assaults, police inaction, and ensuring equal rights for the community.

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Key Points Nyishi student and youth groups ended their economic blockade in West Kameng district on Thursday following government assurances.

The state government pledged action against alleged assailants, disciplinary proceedings for police personnel, and equal rights for Nyishi residents.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the October 24 assault, with assurances for more arrests within five days.

The agreement, known as the '2026 Kameng Declaration', also addressed land ownership and upheld previous declarations for communal harmony.

The blockade was launched on Wednesday due to alleged attacks on Nyishi community members and perceived police inaction over the past seven months.

Two groups representing students and youths of Arunachal Pradesh's ethnic Nyishi community withdrew their economic blockade in West Kameng district on Thursday after the state government agreed to take action against those involved in the alleged assault on two youths of the community.

The state also promised to initiate disciplinary proceedings against police personnel and ensure equal rights and facilities for Nyishi residents of the district.

The decision to end the agitation was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by state Home Minister Mama Natung, which brought together legislators, government officials, police authorities and representatives of various community organisations.

The understanding reached at the meeting was described as the '2026 Kameng Declaration'.

Key Agreements And Arrests

The All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) president Ashok Doka told reporters after the meeting that police had already arrested two persons in connection with the October 24 alleged assault on two Nyishi youths at the Transport Federation Check Gate.

"The government has assured that the rest of the accused would be arrested within five days," he said.

State Home Minister Natung also assured the day-long meeting of disciplinary action against the Bhalukpong Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and the officer-in-charge concerned. A new SDPO would be posted at Bhalukpong by Friday to ensure impartial policing, Doka said.

Background To The Blockade

ANSU and All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) launched the blockade at Bhalukpong and Ziro Point in West Kameng district on Wednesday following an ultimatum to the government, alleging a series of attacks on members of the community in Bhalukpong over the past seven months and accusing the local police of failing to act promptly against those responsible.

The blockade, however, was suspended on Wednesday evening for 24 hours after a meeting with West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Chutia, who informed the organisations that Chief Minister Pema Khandu had asked Natung to convene a meeting on Thursday.

On Tuesday, ANSU president Ashok Doka and ANYA president Jamru Ruja demanded immediate arrests in connection with the October 24 assault, suspension of the investigating officer and the SDPO concerned, and an impartial inquiry into alleged police negligence, partiality and dereliction of duty.

The organisations had also referred to the burning of 21 houses at Deputa Nyishi village on April 30 this year and the alleged assault on two forest guards at the Tipi Forest Check Gate on July 5.

They further alleged that the father of one of the October 24 victims, who is associated with the Nyishi Elite Society's Bhalukpong unit, was subsequently assaulted at the Bhalukpong Health Centre.

Ensuring Community Rights And Land Issues

During Thursday's meeting, the government also agreed to uphold the provisions of the 2012 Bomdila Declaration and the 2015 Bhalukpong Declaration, which seek to ensure peaceful coexistence and communal harmony in the region.

Doka said the government had assured them of equal status, rights and facilities for Nyishi residents of West Kameng, including matters concerning Scheduled Tribe status and Permanent Residential Certificates (PRCs), in accordance with the two earlier declarations.

The meeting also discussed the contentious issue of land ownership.

It was clarified that the area between Tippi and Bhalukpong falls within reserved forest land and cannot be treated as the exclusive property of any individual or community. Any future proposal for de-reservation of the land would require consultation and participation of all communities living in the area, Doka said.