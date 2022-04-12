NYC shooting not being probed as 'act of terrorism': Police

The Brooklyn subway shooting that led to chaos in New Yorkon Tuesday is not being investigated as an "act of terrorism", according to New York Police Department.

IMAGE: Law enforcement officers stand outside a subway station, the scene of a shooting, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, in a press conference, said there are no life-threatening injuries following the Brooklyn subway shooting.

She added that this incident is not being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Sewell asked for New Yorkers to share any photos or videos of the incident with law enforcement, as the suspect is still at large.

Sewell said that at 8:24 am (local time), as the Manhattan-bound N train waited to enter the 36th Street subway, a man wearing a gas mask took a canister out of his bag and opened it.

"The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and in the platform," she said.

Sewell described the suspect as Black male with a heavy build, wearing a green construction-type vest with a hooded gray sweatshirt.

"The accused filled the train with smoke and opened fire on the passengers. He was reportedly a Black male, 5'5" tall, with a heavy build. Wearing a green construction-type vest and a grey hooded sweatshirt," said Sewell.

The commissioner confirmed that the shooting happened inside the subway car.

"The suspect was in the train car. The shooting began in the train car," Sewell said.

Sewell said there was no known motive at this time.

"We do not know the motive at this time, but we're not ruling anything out," she said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers that a suspected gunman who shot multiple people on the subway on Tuesday morning is still at large.

"Tranquility and normalness was disrupted, brutally disrupted, by an individual so cold-hearted and depraved of heart that they had no caring about the individuals that they assaulted as they simply went about their daily lives. This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous," Hochul said.

The governor urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

"This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York," she said.

Hochul said she just spoke with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has COVID-19.

"He's recovering well. He is monitoring, he's actively engaged in the situation. I wanted to let him know that the people of the entire state of New York stand with the people of this city, this community, and we say no more. No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers. It has to end and ends now," she said.

Sixteen people were treated for injuries, including 10 for gunshot wounds, following the shooting in a Brooklyn subway station, said Laura Kavanagh, the acting Fire Department New York (FDNY) commissioner, at today's briefing.

"Ten of those patients are suffering from gunshot wounds at this time and five are in stable, but critical condition," Kavanagh said.