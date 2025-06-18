What's Nirmalaji Doing At Rezang La?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid homage at the Rezang La War Memorial at Chushul in Ladakh on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

IMAGE: Nirmala Sitharaman, a former defence minister, pays tribute to the bravehearts at the Rezang La War Memorial. Photograph: @PIBSrinagar X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The FM at the Rezang La War Memorial. Photograph: @PIBSrinagar X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indian Army officers brief the FM on the military situation in the areas surrounding Rezang La. Photograph: @PIBSrinagar X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The FM with senior army officers. Photograph: @PIBSrinagar X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The minister interacts with commanding officers at the Rezang La War Memorial. Photograph: @PIBSrinagar X/ANI Photo

