Home  » News » What's Nirmalaji Doing At Rezang La?

What's Nirmalaji Doing At Rezang La?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: June 18, 2025 16:19 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid homage at the Rezang La War Memorial at Chushul in Ladakh on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

You can read about the incredible heroism of Indian soldiers in the Battle of Rezang La in the related article links on the right of this feature.

 

IMAGE: Nirmala Sitharaman, a former defence minister, pays tribute to the bravehearts at the Rezang La War Memorial. Photograph: @PIBSrinagar X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The FM at the Rezang La War Memorial. Photograph: @PIBSrinagar X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indian Army officers brief the FM on the military situation in the areas surrounding Rezang La. Photograph: @PIBSrinagar X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The FM with senior army officers. Photograph: @PIBSrinagar X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The minister interacts with commanding officers at the Rezang La War Memorial. Photograph: @PIBSrinagar X/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
