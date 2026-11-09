Nvidia probes CEO's affair with suspected Chinese spy; Trump defends him

Nvidia's board has launched a critical independent investigation into allegations that CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation involving a businesswoman, even as US President Donald Trump publicly defended him and China vehemently denied the claims.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump stands with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photograph: Evan Vucci/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into reports of CEO Jensen Huang's alleged romantic relationship with a businesswoman suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

The investigation, overseen by independent directors and external legal counsel, aims to determine if national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, with Jensen Huang fully cooperating.

US President Donald Trump defended Jensen Huang, calling him an 'honourable guy' and expressing confidence in his continued leadership at Nvidia.

US officials suspect Megaspeed, the company linked to the businesswoman, of illicitly moving restricted Nvidia semiconductors into mainland China, having purchased approximately $2 billion worth of Nvidia products.

China has rejected the allegations as 'groundless speculation' and a smear campaign, while Nvidia maintains that Huang's interactions with customers were not unusual and denies the allegations as 'baseless'.

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into reports that chief executive Jensen Huang was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation involving a businesswoman with whom he allegedly had a romantic relationship, even as United States President Donald Trump defended the chipmaker's chief as an 'honourable guy' and China dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign.

The investigation follows reports that US intelligence agencies suspected Alice Huang, a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-headquartered technology company, of being recruited by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), Beijing's principal intelligence agency.

In a statement, Nvidia said a committee of independent directors, assisted by external legal counsel, would oversee the investigation.

"The Board prioritises US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders. While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information," the company said.

Board's Confidence and CEO's Apology

It added that Jensen Huang fully supported the review and had committed to cooperating with investigators. The board also expressed confidence in his leadership.

The development comes after Fox News reported that Huang had admitted to an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, who was allegedly identified by US intelligence agencies as a Chinese intelligence asset.

In an internal message to employees, the Nvidia chief acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did," he wrote, according to Fox News.

Huang also apologised to Nvidia colleagues, board members, partners and shareholders, expressing regret over his conduct and pledging to regain their confidence.

Trump's Defence and Megaspeed's Activities

Trump, meanwhile, defended the Nvidia chief amid the controversy, describing him as an 'honourable guy' and expressing confidence that he would continue as the company's chief executive.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he had not discussed the allegations directly with Huang but believed he deserved the benefit of the doubt.

"I think he's an honourable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it, you know, and you have to hear it. No, you can't do that with people... He's done an amazing job for our country," Trump said.

Asked whether he expected Huang to remain at the helm of Nvidia, Trump replied: "I think so. Sure."

The US president's remarks came amid growing scrutiny of Huang's reported association with Alice Huang and the business activities of Megaspeed.

According to a report by The New York Times, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a classified memo circulated among senior Trump administration officials during the spring, warning about the businesswoman's alleged intelligence links.

The memo reportedly drew on intelligence gathered through electronic surveillance and identified Alice Huang as someone US agencies believed had been recruited by China's MSS.

US officials also suspected that Megaspeed was involved in the illicit movement of restricted Nvidia semiconductors into mainland China.

Industry records cited in the report indicated that Megaspeed had purchased approximately $2 billion worth of Nvidia products despite having a limited local presence and operating primarily from a storefront office.

The company reportedly builds data centres across Southeast Asia and leases computing capacity to Chinese technology giant Alibaba.

American officials suspect that its operations could have provided a channel for restricted advanced Nvidia processors to reach China.

Industry Connections and China's Response

Alice Huang had cultivated connections with senior figures in the artificial intelligence and semiconductor industries.

In 2024, she was photographed alongside Jensen Huang and other industry executives at a restaurant in Taipei, around the time Megaspeed began making multibillion-dollar purchases of advanced AI chips, the report said.

Nvidia has previously maintained that Huang's interactions with customers, including Alice Huang, were not unusual.

The company has also denied the allegations as 'baseless', saying customers such as Megaspeed do not have access to classified commercial information.

The controversy has also drawn the attention of US lawmakers.

On Friday, three Republican chairpersons of House committees asked Huang to address the reported links with the Chinese businesswoman in a closed-door meeting, Axios reported.

China on Monday rejected the allegations, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun describing the reports as 'groundless speculation' and a smear against the country.

Responding to a question about The New York Times report, Guo said: "These reports are groundless speculation, and a smear against China."

Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, also rejected what she called the "so-called 'Chinese spy' allegations" involving Huang, reiterating Beijing's position that the claims amounted to a smear campaign.

An Nvidia spokesperson said the developments would not affect the company's operations, adding that Huang remained committed to continuing as chief executive.