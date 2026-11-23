The board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with him, after which the board was satisfied with respect to his candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.

IMAGE: Jensen Huang. Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Nvidia on Monday announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and chief executive officer and as a member of the board.

Key Points The board said that in the process of reaching its decision, the board received input from senior levels of the US government, and based on that input, the board was confident that Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.

The Board had formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate the allegations into the Chinese spy scandal surrounding Huang's affair with Alice Huang a former executive at Megaspeed.

The company said that this committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters.

According to a statement from the board of directors, the board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with him, after which the board was satisfied with respect to his candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.

The board said that in the process of reaching its decision, the board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the board was confident that Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C Jones, chair of the board.

“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s chief financial officer.”

Harvey Jones will remain as board chair.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Earlier, the Board had formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate the allegations into the Chinese spy scandal surrounding Huang's affair with Alice Huang a former executive at Megaspeed.

The board reiterated that the committee’s investigation will proceed to conclusion.

The board also recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

The company said that this committee is engaging counsel with experience in national security matters, and such counsel will be retaining advisors with expertise in national security matters.

Jensen Huang's return ends a sordid chapter in the Tech world during which the board had earlier decided not to reinstate him, but pressure from withing the tech fraternity and the support of US President Trump appears to have pulled enough weight to get Huang back in the saddle.

Trump Congratulates Nvidia on Jensen Reinstatement

US President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Nvidia on the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), describing the board's decision as an "absolutely GREAT decision", even as Democratic lawmakers and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker raised concerns over unresolved national security questions surrounding the chipmaker's leadership.

"Congratulations to NVIDIA on having made, what I consider to be, an absolutely GREAT decision!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump in an earlier post welcomed the board's decision to reinstate Huang, calling him a "Great Patriot and National Treasure" and arguing that his leadership was important for both the company and the American economy.

"The NVIDIA board of directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump wrote.

He further said that the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed any national security risk, adding that the US Attorney General had confirmed that the government did not possess evidence of unlawful conduct by him.

"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure," Trump added.

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk also endorsed Huang's return, saying that the "mistake has been corrected", following Trump's public support for the Nvidia board's decision.

Mistake Corrected, Says Musk

Reacting to the reinstatement in a post on X, Musk said, "The mistake has been corrected."

However, the decision has drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who have questioned the timing of Huang's reinstatement amid continuing national security concerns and pending investigations.

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi described Nvidia's decision as "outrageous", arguing that questions remained unanswered about what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained and whether the investigations by the US government and Nvidia's board had been completed.

"Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang is outrageous. We still don’t know what information Chinese intelligence may have obtained from him, and neither the government nor Nvidia’s own board has completed its investigation," Krishnamoorthi said in a post on X.

He also questioned Trump's assurances, referring to Nvidia's USD 25 million donation towards Trump's ballroom, and demanded that Huang testify at a full public congressional hearing.

"Trump’s assurances cannot be taken at face value, especially after Nvidia’s $25 million donation to his ballroom.

"Huang must testify at a full public congressional hearing, with every member of the relevant committees allowed to question him," the Congressman added.

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell also criticised the board's decision, saying it was irresponsible to reinstate Huang before Congress had heard from him.

"Nvidia’s board made an irresponsible decision to reinstate Jensen Huang before Congress has even heard from him," Dingell said in a post on X.

"There are serious national security questions that still need to be answered. The board must explain why it was willing to move ahead without those answers," she added.

Adding to the criticism, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker questioned the decision, alleging a lack of accountability and calling for greater scrutiny of the national security concerns.

"This is the greed and lack of accountability that the country just rejected. There are serious national security concerns being raised about Jensen Huang that should not be papered over by this administration or the Nvidia board," Pritzker said in a post on X.