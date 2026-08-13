Nurse found dead in Kolkata hospital bathroom

The police in Kolkata are investigating the mysterious death of a 30-year-old nurse found unconscious in a hospital washroom, with a suspected anaesthetic drug overdose being a key focus of the inquiry.

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Key Points A 30-year-old nurse was discovered deceased at Kolkata's state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital.

She was on night duty in the hospital's high-dependency unit when found unconscious in a washroom.

Preliminary investigations suggest a possible overdose of an anaesthetic drug, though no injury marks or suicide note were found.

The police, including the Homicide team, are actively investigating all potential causes of death.

The state health minister visited the hospital following the incident.

A 30-year-old nurse was found dead at the state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, police said on August 13, Thursday. The nurse was on night duty at the hospital's high-dependency unit (HDU) on Wednesday, they said.

Investigation Into Nurse's Untimely Demise

According to the preliminary investigation, she reported for duty around 8 pm and went to the staff washroom at the antenatal ward in the Gynaecology Department Building around 10.30 pm, the police said.

"When she did not return for some time, her colleagues went to check on her and found the washroom door locked.

"After repeated knocks drew no response, two of them broke open the door and found her lying unconscious on the floor," a police officer said.

A doctor was called to examine the nurse, and she was subsequently declared dead, he said.

Personnel from the Entally police station, along with officers of the detective department's homicide team, reached the hospital after being informed about the incident, the officer said.

The preliminary investigation found no visible injury marks on the body, and no suicide note was recovered, he said.

"We suspect that the nurse may have died following an overdose of an anaesthetic drug administered through an injection. However, our detectives are investigating all possible angles," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

State Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee visited the hospital on Thursday morning and spoke to those on duty on Wednesday night.