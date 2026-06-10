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Home  » News » Navi Mumbai Nurse Faces FIR Over Alleged Idol Desecration

Navi Mumbai Nurse Faces FIR Over Alleged Idol Desecration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 10, 2026 14:51 IST

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A nurse in Navi Mumbai has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly desecrating Hindu idols and issuing threats, sparking demands for her immediate arrest from right-wing organisations.

Key Points

  • An FIR has been registered against a nurse in Navi Mumbai for allegedly desecrating Hindu idols in a hostel.
  • The accused reportedly objected to her roommate's idols, displacing and disrespecting them on June 5.
  • After being suspended, she allegedly re-entered the room, threw the idols again, and issued violent threats.
  • The case is filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 298 (defilement of a sacred object) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).
  • Right-wing organisations are demanding the immediate arrest of the nurse, who is identified as Christian.

An FIR has been registered against a nurse who worked in a private hospital in Navi Mumbai for allegedly desecrating Hindu idols, police said on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place at a hostel in the Nerul area, they said.

Citing the FIR, which was registered on Tuesday, an official said that the accused objected to the idols kept by her roommate. On June 5, she allegedly displaced the idols and disrespected them.

 

Legal Action And Public Reaction

While the hospital management suspended the nurse the following day, she allegedly re-entered the room to collect her belongings, threw the idols onto the floor again, and issued violent threats.

The case has been registered against her under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 298 (intentional damaging, destruction, or defilement of a place of worship or any sacred object) and 351(2), which concerns criminal intimidation.

"A probe into the matter is underway," said an official from the Nerul police station. Meanwhile, right-wing organisations have demanded the immediate arrest of the nurse, who is a Christian.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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