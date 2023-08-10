News
Nuh's schools, colleges to reopen on Friday after 10 days

Nuh's schools, colleges to reopen on Friday after 10 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 10, 2023 23:57 IST
Schools and other educational institutions are set to open in Haryana's Nuh on Friday after remaining closed since July 31 when communal violence erupted in the district.

IMAGE: A cop inspects a vehicle as security tightened on the Gurugram-Nuh border near the KMP Expressway after violence occurred between two groups in the Nuh district of Haryana, August 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Haryana State Transport services will also be fully restored from Friday.

The authorities also urged Muslim clerics to offer Friday prayers at their homes and encourage people to follow suit.

 

In adjoining Gurugram district, Jamiat Ulama president Mufti Saleem Qasmi also appealed to people to not offer the Friday namaaz at any open place and asked them to pray in mosques or at their homes.

In an order issued on Thursday, Nuh district magistrate Dhirender Khadgata said, “In view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11. Similarly, bus services of Haryana State Transport are also being fully restored from August 11."

"Curfew will be relaxed on Friday. ATMs in the municipal corporation area of Nuh, Tawdu, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Pingawa and Nagina blocks will remain open during the relaxation period," it stated.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on July 31.

Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.

Appealing for peace, Jamiat Ulama president Qasmi said, "I hope that this Friday, like last week, people will desist from offering namaaz in open spaces. They are welcome to say their prayers in mosques which are open."

Meanwhile, Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran on Thursday said 37 FIRs have so far been registered in connection with the communal clashes.

She said more than 70 arrests have been made, while 93 people were detained, out of which, 80 have been released after questioning.

Addressing a press conference, the senior police official cautioned against rumour mongering or fake news circulation on social media.

She said some chaotic elements are still attempting to disturb peace and incite people, adding that law will catch up with the culprits.

"The situation is normal today and residents have no need to fear. Having said that, they should not pay heed to rumours being circulated on the internet. So far, four cases have been registered for spreading rumours on social media," Ramachandran said.

“Many suspicious social media profiles have been blocked. If any person is found making provocative statements and indulging in other suspicious activities, strict action will be taken against him. So far, two cases have been registered in this regard," she added.

Asked about reports of arrest of AAP leader Javed for allegedly lynching Bajrang Dal member Pradeep Sharma in Sohna, the police commissioner said a probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
