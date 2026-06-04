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Nuh Court Delivers Life Sentence In Child Kidnapping And Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 20:23 IST

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A special POCSO court in Nuh has delivered a life sentence to Abbas for the heinous kidnapping and murder of a seven-year-old girl, underscoring India's commitment to protecting children and ensuring justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A special POCSO court in Nuh sentenced Abbas to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and murder of a minor girl.
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 17,000 on the convict, a resident of Doha village in Nuh district.
  • The case involved the abduction of a seven-year-old girl in 2024, whose body was later found buried in a mustard field.
  • Police investigation led to Abbas's arrest, and charges were proven through witness testimonies and collected evidence.

A special POCSO court in Nuh has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and killing a minor girl, officials said on Thursday. The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan also imposed a fine of Rs 17,000 on the convict, Abbas, a resident of Doha village in the Ferozpur Jhirka subdivision of Nuh district, they added.

Justice For Minor Victim In Nuh Kidnapping Case

According to a spokesman for Nuh police, the case dates back to 2024 when the victim girl, about seven years old, was abducted while she was playing outside her home. Her family lodged a missing person's complaint at the Ferozpur Jhirka police station the next day. During the investigation, police arrested Abbas who led them to the girl's body, buried in a mustard field in the village, he said.

 

"During trial, the charges against the accused were proven based on the testimonies of various witnesses and the evidence collected by police. The court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment," the spokesman said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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