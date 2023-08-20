Nuh-like riots may be engineered in MP ahead of polls: Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that communal riots would be engineered in Madhya Pradesh ahead of assembly elections as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party knows that it is facing a tough challenge.

IMAGE: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

The former chief minister was speaking at 'Vidhik Vimarsh 2023', a gathering of lawyers organised by the state Congress's Legal and Human Rights Cell in Bhopal.

“The way these people caused riots in Nuh in Haryana, they have plans to trigger such riots (in MP) because the BJP knows there is a lot of resentment against it," Singh said.

“During the last 2018 MP Assembly election, Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha made thousands of advocates stand by the Congress. We formed the government then. Again, a large number of lawyers have assembled here. Hopefully, we are going to form the next government in MP,” he said.

Speaking at the event, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath said corruption is plaguing the state at every level, from panchayats to the Mantralaya (state headquarters).