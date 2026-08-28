Home  » News » NTA gets two new directors amid reforms following NEET fiasco

NTA gets two new directors amid reforms following NEET fiasco

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo August 28, 2026 18:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Amidst calls for reform and scrutiny over examination irregularities, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has received new leadership with the appointment of two directors and a joint director, signalling a significant overhaul of its operational framework.

IMAGE: The Delhi police use tear gas shells to disperse protesters during the CJP Parliament march protest, New Delhi, June 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Centre has appointed two new directors and a joint director to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
  • Ravi Kumar Singh (IPS) and Prasanna Venkatesh V (IAS) are the new directors, while Amit Samdariya (IRS) is the joint director.
  • These appointments come as the NTA faces scrutiny following issues like the NEET paper leak.
  • The government is implementing a comprehensive overhaul of the NTA's examination system, including a four-tier paper checking process.
  • New appointees must assume their roles within three weeks to avoid debarment from the Central Staffing Scheme.

The Centre has appointed two directors and a joint director to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has been facing flak for issues related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak, among other concerns.

Key Appointments At NTA

Ravi Kumar Singh (Indian Police Service officer) and Prasanna Venkatesh V, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, have been appointed as directors in the NTA, according to separate orders dated August 27, issued by the personnel ministry.

Amit Samdariya, a 2016 batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, has been selected for appointment as joint director in the NTA, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

 

All three orders referenced a circular from the personnel ministry stating that the appointed officers must assume their new positions within three weeks of the orders' issuance, "failing which the process of debarment from the Central Staffing Scheme shall be initiated."

Recently, the government announced a comprehensive overhaul of the examination system at the NTA, including implementing a four-tier paper checking process, removing 600 experts, and onboarding domain specialists, among other changes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

national testing agencynta appointmentsneet paper leakgovernment reformsindian civil services

More From Rediff

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal
'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'

'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'
Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

Related Stories

NEET, UGC-NET fallout: NTA axes 50 staffers, begins leadership overhaul

NEET, UGC-NET fallout: NTA axes 50 staffers, begins leadership overhaul

Quick Links

NEET fiasco

Web Stories

Raksha Bandhan Around India

Raksha Bandhan Around India
For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes

For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes
5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts

5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts