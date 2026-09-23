NTA debars son of NEET-UG paper leak accused for 2 years

The National Testing Agency has debarred Aditya Motegaonkar, son of a key accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, from appearing in the crucial medical entrance examination for two years, highlighting ongoing efforts to address examination irregularities.

IMAGE: An accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case being taken to the magistrate by the CBI, in Jaipur, on May 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Aditya Motegaonkar, son of NEET-UG paper leak accused Shivraj Motegaonkar, has been debarred by NTA.

He is ineligible to appear for the NEET-UG examination for two years and also for the 2027 exam.

The CBI alleges Shivraj Motegaonkar paid Rs 5 lakh for chemistry questions, which his son Aditya received.

Aditya Motegaonkar denies using unfair means and questioned the withholding of his retest results.

The NTA cancelled the May 3 NEET-UG exam due to paper leak allegations, conducting a re-examination on June 21.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has debarred the son of the Latur-based coaching centre owner and paper leak case accused, Shivraj Motegaonkar, from appearing for the NEET-UG examination for two years.

Motegaonkar's son Aditya Motegaonkar has also been declared ineligible to appear for the NEET-UG 2027 examination, according to the NTA communication.

Details Of The Allegations And Investigation

According to the CBI, which had arrested Shivraj Motegaonkar in the NEET-UG paper leak case, he had allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to procure chemistry questions from P V Kulkarni, who was on the NTA panel that set the questions for the examination.

The agency alleged that Motegaonkar's son attended Kulkarni's coaching classes where the questions were provided.

After conducting the NEET-UG retest on June 21, the NTA put Aditya Motegaonkar's result on hold and sought his explanation over the alleged irregularities. In his response, he denied having adopted any unfair means during the examination. He also contended that the notice issued to him related to the alleged irregularities in the May 3 examination and questioned why his result in the subsequent retest had been withheld.

Shivraj Motegaonkar is currently in judicial custody.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the NTA for medical aspirants. On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 for admissions in medical courses amid allegations of paper leak.

A re-examination was conducted on June 21.

The CBI last month submitted its final report before the designated fast-track court in Delhi dealing with 'criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations'.