NEET-UG Paper Leak: Son Of Accused Debarred For Two Years

The National Testing Agency has taken stringent action against the son of a NEET-UG paper leak accused, debarring him for two years and withholding his results amidst ongoing investigations into examination irregularities.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has debarred the son of Latur-based coaching centre owner and paper leak case accused Shivraj Motegaonkar from appearing for the NEET-UG examination for two years. Motegaonkar, arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this year's NEET-UG paper leak case, is currently in judicial custody.
Key Points
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has debarred Aditya Motegaonkar, son of a NEET-UG paper leak accused, for two years.
- Aditya Motegaonkar's result for the NEET-UG exam has been withheld, and he is ineligible until NEET-UG 2027.
- His father, Shivraj Motegaonkar, a coaching centre owner, was arrested by the CBI in connection with the paper leak case.
- Shivraj Motegaonkar allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to procure chemistry questions from an NTA panel member for his son.
- The CBI has submitted its final report on criminal cases arising from paper leaks and unfair means in public examinations.