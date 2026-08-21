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NTA clarifies on Rs 200 answer key challenge fee, refund rules

Source: PTI August 21, 2026 11:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified its 'answer key challenge' system, asserting that the fee charged for objections is designed to ensure fairness and deter frivolous claims, with refunds provided for valid challenges.

Exam

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Key Points

  • The NTA's answer key challenge system aims to ensure fairness for all students. 
  • A successful challenge by one candidate benefits everyone who took the exam.
  • A fee of Rs 200 per question is charged to discourage frivolous challenges.
  • The fee is refunded if a candidate's challenge is upheld by subject experts.
  • The NTA has faced recent criticism over issues like paper leaks and exam errors.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that its 'answer key challenge' system is designed to be fair to all students, and rejected concerns about it being expensive.

An NTA answer key challenge is an online process where candidates who take an exam (like JEE Main, NEET, or UGC NET) can object to errors in the provisional answer key.

 

Understanding The NTA's Challenge System

The NTA has been under fire lately over issues ranging from NEET-UG paper leak to errors in the UGC-NET examinations.

"On the concern being raised that answer key challenges are 'too expensive': a quick clarification for candidates. The answer key challenge system is designed to be fair to every student, not just the one who challenges," NTA said in a post on X on August 20, Thursday.

"One challenge, everyone benefits. If even a single candidate challenges a question, and the subject experts accept the challenge, the revised answer key applies to every candidate who wrote the exam," it said.

The NTA said that fee is charged for challenging an answer to discourage frivolous challenges and it is refunded if the challenge turns out to be right.

"The Rs 200/question is refunded to the candidate whose challenge is upheld. The fee exists to discourage frivolous challenges, not to profit from genuine ones," the agency said.

"So if you have identified a genuine error and raised it, if found correct will not only be refunded but one accurate challenge from any candidate can correct the record for lakhs of others," it added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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