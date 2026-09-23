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Student Body NSUI Demands Accountability From Delhi Govt Over Teen Gang Rape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 23, 2026 13:22 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Following a horrific alleged gang rape near Kalkaji Mandir, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has vehemently demanded accountability from top Delhi officials and urgent measures to enhance women's and students' safety in the capital.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • NSUI demands accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta regarding the alleged gang rape.
  • The incident, involving a 17-year-old near Kalkaji Mandir, highlights severe concerns about women's and students' safety in Delhi.
  • Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has moved classes online due to safety concerns following the incident.
  • NSUI calls for immediate legal action, a time-bound investigation, and protection of the survivor's privacy.
  • The student body advocates for a security audit, stronger police patrolling, improved lighting, and emergency response systems around student areas.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir, saying the incident had raised concerns over the safety of women and students in the national capital.

Student Body Calls For Urgent Safety Measures

In a statement, NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey demanded immediate and strict legal action against the accused and a time-bound and impartial investigation.

 

The incident has also prompted Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) to cancel regular classes and shift Wednesday's classes online, citing concerns over safety and well-being of the students.

"If girls cannot study, work and move freely in a safe environment, the government must be held accountable," Pandey said, according to the statement.

The student organisation also demanded protection of the survivor's privacy and dignity and strict action against those found responsible under law.

It sought an immediate security audit around LSR, nearby parks, metro stations and other areas frequented by students, besides stronger police patrolling, improved lighting and emergency response systems.

NSUI, the students' wing of the Congress, also criticised the Centre and Delhi government over the security situation in the capital and demanded answers on arrangements for the safety of women and students.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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