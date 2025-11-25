HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » NSG to hold 'Neverever' memorial to mark 26/11 anniversary

NSG to hold 'Neverever' memorial to mark 26/11 anniversary

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 25, 2025 15:56 IST

x

The National Security Guard (NSG) will organise an event at the Gateway of India on Wednesday to mark the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and reaffirm the resolve to prevent such incidents from recurring, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: NSG commandos during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade. Photograph: ANI Photo

The solemn memorial and pledge ceremony, with the 'Neverever' theme, will honour those who sacrificed their lives in fighting the terrorists, survivors and victims of the tragedy, they said.

The event aims to reaffirm the collective resolve that such an incident must never happen again, an official said.

A dedicated memorial zone will feature photographs and names of the fallen heroes, with floral tributes and candles, he said.

 

A 'living memorial' will also be created from the wax of homage candles to be preserved for future observances, as per officials.

As part of the commemorative initiative, students from 11 colleges and 26 schools in the city will participate in the event.

The students will participate in pledge-taking ceremonies under the 'Neverever' theme to reinforce youth commitment to peace, vigilance and national security, the official said.

At the Gateway of India venue, a pledge booth and message-writing corner will enable people to participate in the pledge and share messages for those who died and survivors.

The programme will also include felicitation of survivors and families of the fallen, alongside curated audio-visual segments, the official said.

In the evening, the Gateway of India will be illuminated in the tricolour, with the word 'Neverever' projected, symbolising Mumbai's and the nation's enduring spirit of courage and resilience, he said.

As many as 166 persons, including security personnel and foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission
'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission
'Don't Compare Sindoor With 26/11'
'Don't Compare Sindoor With 26/11'
This Is The Week Of 26/11: Never Forget
This Is The Week Of 26/11: Never Forget
26/11: Lest We Forget: Light a Candle
26/11: Lest We Forget: Light a Candle
Tracking the Indian mastermind of 26/11 attacks
Tracking the Indian mastermind of 26/11 attacks

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Recipe: Mushroom Spinach Omelette

webstory image 2

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 3

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan An atmosphere of excitement prevails among the devotees who have come to Ayodhya, expressing their happiness, they said this 3:25

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan An atmosphere of excitement...

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN Youth Event says Trailer Tha Picture Baaki Hai3:00

Fadnavis highlights major Mumbai Infra Plans at IIMUN...

Boosts collaboration between Start-Ups says UAE-India CEPA director on UAE-INDIA Start-Up series0:35

Boosts collaboration between Start-Ups says UAE-India...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO