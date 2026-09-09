NSG Launches Operation BRICS Kavach

IMAGE: National Security Guard personnel conduct a mock drill at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi on September 8, 2026, here and below, ahead of the weekend's BRICS Summit 2026. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

India is intensifying security preparations ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12-13 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The National Security Guard has launched Operation BRICS Kavach to prepare for possible emergencies during the high-profile event.

On Tuesday, nearly 100 NSG commandos conducted mock drills at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam and Army Polo Ground.

The exercises simulated different threat scenarios and included anti-terror operations, hostage rescue and helicopter slithering.

Delhi Police SWAT teams also participated in the drills.

The exercises are designed to improve coordination among security agencies and ensure a rapid response during any crisis involving visiting leaders and other dignitaries.

More drills are planned during the week, with specialised strategies being developed for different emergency situations.

Key Points India is enhancing security for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, scheduled for September 12-13.

The National Security Guard has initiated Operation BRICS Kavach to counter potential emergencies.

Mock drills involving NSG commandos and Delhi police SWAT teams were conducted at key locations, simulating anti-terror and hostage rescue operations.

The exercises aim to improve coordination among security agencies and ensure rapid response during any crisis involving dignitaries.

Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Delhi police vehicle during the mock drill at Rajghat. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi police personnel deployed outside Rajghat during the mock drill, here and below. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel near Bharat Mandapam. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff