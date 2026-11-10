NSG commandos to get breathable uniform after heatstroke incident

Following a heatstroke incident involving a commando protecting a VIP, the National Security Guard is set to introduce new breathable 'nyco' uniforms for its elite Black Cat commandos to combat heat exhaustion during critical security duties.

FILE IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is protected by NSG commandos. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The National Security Guard (NSG) is recommending a new "breathable" uniform for its black cat commandos providing VIP security.

This decision was prompted by an incident in April when a commando fainted due to intense heat while on VIP security duty for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The proposed uniform material is 'nyco', a blend of nylon and cotton, known for allowing air and moisture vapour to pass through freely.

Trials for the new clothing have been completed, and the NSG expects commandos to wear the new uniform by the time assembly elections in five states are declared early next year.

The NSG currently guards nine VIPs under the Z-plus category, including several chief ministers and prominent political figures.

Intense heat leading to exhaustion has prompted the National Security Guard (NSG) to recommend a new "breathable" uniform for its black cat commandos providing VIP security to some high-risk personalities in the country.

Sources in the security establishment told PTI that the move was prompted by an incident in April when a commando deployed in the close protection security of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu fainted.

It was almost 44 degrees that day in Vijayawada when the commando wearing a bullet proof jacket over his black overall uniform, a black beret on his head along with small arms holstered around his waist suffered heatstroke and exhaustion, the officials said.

Videos widely circulated of the incident show Naidu speaking to the press when the flanking commando faints and had to be helped by other security personnel to prevent him from falling.

Commanders of the NSG close protection force (CPF) and experts at NSG headquarters viewed the incident seriously and came to a conclusion that the increasing hot weather and rising temperature were taking a physical toll on the VIP security teams of the force.

The black overalls absorb a lot of heat and the commandos have to top it up with an about 6 kg weighing bullet proof vest apart from black sunglasses and communication equipment on their person while on duty, the sources said.

Addressing Heat-Related Challenges

"It has therefore been decided to provide the commandos with better clothing for their uniforms.

"A breathable material named nyco, comprising nylon and cotton, has been recommended for the black uniforms of NSG VIP security commandos," a source told PTI.

Nycon allows air and moisture vapour to pass through freely keeping the person cool, the sources said.

Uniform made of nyco is worn by the CoBRA commandos of the CRPF who specialise in jungle warfare operations, many times under a strong sun and humidity, a security officer involved in the process said.

Implementation And Impact

Trials of the new clothing have been done and the NSG will be procuring the material soon, he said.

It is expected that the NSG commandos will be donning the new uniform by the time assembly elections in five states are declared.

Polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are expected to be held early next year and a number of NSG protectees will be part of the election campaign.

NSG's Role In VIP Protection

The force currently guards nine VIPs under the Z-plus category: Naidu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, veteran BJP leader L K Advani, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Chhhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party president Ghulam Nabi Azad and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

The NSG is a federal contingency force mandated to undertake counter-terrorist, counter-hijack and VIP security duties.

It has two units earmarked for VIP protection named 12 and 14 Special Ranger Group and the commandos join these units from various central armed police forces.