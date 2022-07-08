NSE scam: CBI books ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey for phone tapping

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a first information report (FIR) against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna for the alleged illegal phone tapping of stock market employees by the former's Information Technology company, officials said.

IMAGE: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. Photograph: Deepak Salvi/ANI Photo

The CBI action comes following a complaint from the Union home ministry, they said.

In addition to Pandey and Ramkrishna, the CBI has also named another former NSE CEO and MD Ravi Narain in the case.

The CBI is conducting searches at 10 locations in Mumbai, Pune, and other cities in connection with the FIR against Pandey, officials said.

It is alleged that iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd, one firm amongst a few others that conducted a security audit of NSE had illegally tapped phones of NSE employees during 2009-17, the CBI said.

The company had done audit around the time the co-location irregularities are alleged to have taken place.

The company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006.

His son and mother later took charge of the company.

The police officer, who studied at Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur and Harvard University, is understood to have established the company after he resigned from service.

His resignation was not accepted by the state government and he rejoined but was not immediately given a posting.