Rediff.com  » News » Nripendra Misra, PK Mishra to remain PM's aide with Cabinet minister rank

Nripendra Misra, PK Mishra to remain PM's aide with Cabinet minister rank

June 11, 2019 23:16 IST

IMAGE: P K Misra, National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval and Principal Secretary to the prime minister Nripendra Misra receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives for a Cabinet meeting in New Delhi. Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Nripendra Misra and P K Mishra were on Tuesday re-appointed as principal secretary and additional principal secretary respectively to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cabinet minister rank.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved both the appointments with effect from May 31, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

 

Their appointments will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister, it said.

During the term of their office, they will be assigned the rank of cabinet minister, the ministry said.

