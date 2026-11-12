NRI Duped Of Rs 2.11 Crore In Fake Forex Trading Scam

A Kerala NRI residing in the US has been defrauded of over Rs 2.11 crore in a sophisticated online forex trading scam involving a fake platform and Telegram group, prompting police to launch an investigation.

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Key Points An NRI from Kunnathunadu lost over Rs 2.11 crore in an online forex trading fraud, police said on Thursday.

The victim was lured into a fake trading platform, 'Handtec Markets Global LTD', after joining a Telegram group.

Money was transferred from his bank accounts to various accounts specified by the accused on several occasions since October 2025.

The scam came to light when the NRI recently attempted to withdraw the money, but neither the principal amount nor promised profits were returned.

Ernakulam Rural Cyber Crime Police registered a case and are tracking bank accounts to freeze them at the earliest.

An NRI from Kunnathunadu here lost over Rs 2.11 crore in an online forex trading fraud after being lured into investing through a fake trading platform, police said on Thursday.

The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Crime Police registered a case on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by a friend of the NRI, who is currently residing in the US.

How The Fraud Unfolded

According to police, the 41-year-old NRI came across a website link for 'Handtec Markets' on the internet, which led to him being added to a Telegram group.

The accused later shared another link claiming to be that of 'Handtec Markets Global LTD', which redirected him to a fake forex trading website, police said.

The victim was allegedly guided by the fraudsters via Telegram and asked to log in using credentials they provided.

He subsequently transferred money from his bank accounts to various accounts specified by the accused on several occasions since October 2025, police said.

A total of Rs 2,11,35,077 was allegedly invested in the fake trading platform.

The scam came to light when the NRI recently attempted to withdraw the money.

However, neither the principal amount nor any promised profits were returned, they said.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act against unidentified persons.

Police said there was a delay in reporting the cyber fraud.

However, they are tracking the bank accounts to which the money was transferred, and efforts are underway to freeze them at the earliest.