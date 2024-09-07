News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NRC application receipt number must for new Aadhaar in Assam: Sarma

NRC application receipt number must for new Aadhaar in Assam: Sarma

Source: PTI
September 07, 2024 18:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All new applicants for Aadhaar cards in Assam need to submit their National Registration of Citizens application receipt number, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the newly inaugurated Chief Minister’s Secretariat, in Dibrugarh, September 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

'Applications for Aadhaar cards are more than the population...It indicates that there are doubtful citizens and we have decided that new applicants will have to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN)," the chief minister said at a press conference Guwahati.

 

This will "stop the influx of illegal foreigners" and the state government will be 'very strict" in issuing Aadhaar cards, he said.

"It will not be easy to get Aadhaar in Assam," Sarma said.

Submission of the NRC application receipt number will not be applicable for the 9.55 lakh people whose biometrics were locked during the National Register of Citizens process, and they will get their cards, he added.

Sarma also said his government will "intensify the process of identification of illegal foreigners as several Bangladeshis were apprehended in the last two months and handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Law in Assam for life term in love jihad cases: Sarma
Law in Assam for life term in love jihad cases: Sarma
Assam at risk as Hindu-Muslim balance eroding: CM
Assam at risk as Hindu-Muslim balance eroding: CM
Will take sides, won't let 'Miya' take over Assam: CM
Will take sides, won't let 'Miya' take over Assam: CM
Puja Khedkar sacked from IAS over quota fraud
Puja Khedkar sacked from IAS over quota fraud
3rd Test: England subside to 325 all out before lunch
3rd Test: England subside to 325 all out before lunch
England Lions get new coach
England Lions get new coach
Suthar's spin magic wins the day for India C
Suthar's spin magic wins the day for India C

More like this

'I Want To Teach Assam CM A Lesson'

'I Want To Teach Assam CM A Lesson'

Assam will become Muslim-majority state by 2041: CM

Assam will become Muslim-majority state by 2041: CM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances